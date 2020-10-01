Oman, India form ‘air bubble’

MUSCAT: The bilateral air bubble travel arrangement is now in place for flights between India & Oman, the Indian Embassy in Oman announced on Thursday. The agreement with Oman will be effective from October 1 till November 30, 2020. The designated carriers of both the countries are now permitted to operate services between Oman and India with certain conditions. ‘Air bubble’ arrangements are established between two countries under a certain set of safety and passenger travelling conditions.

Related