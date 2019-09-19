Oman-India art exhibition from Sept 25

MUSCAT: The Indian Embassy in Muscat will partner with Omani Society for Fine Arts (OSFA) to organise a joint Oman-India Exhibition for Contemporary Arts from September 25-28.

The event is being supported by Indian Council for Cultural Relations and Indian Social Club through its newly formed Rangrez Artists Group.

As part of this exhibition, five eminent artists each from Oman and India will be exhibiting their works. Further, Indian artists resident in Oman and Indo-Omani artists will also participate.

The aim of the exhibition is to showcase the continued strong cultural linkages between India and Oman which go back to thousands of years. India and Oman have always enjoyed close and friendly relations that have evolved into a comprehensive strategic partnership under the visionary leadership of His Majesty Sultan Qaboos. Strong people to people contacts provide the foundation for this partnership.

The exhibition will display the works of renowned artists Prakash Bal Joshi, Sachin George Sebastian, Sujith S N, Swati Pasari, and Sunoj D from India; and Essa al Mifragi, Mohammed al Balushi, Naila al Mamari, Kholood al Shaepi, Nadia al Balushi, and Radhika Hamlai from Oman.

Indian artists are represented by Tarini Agarwal (Curator of the exhibition), Sushmita Gupta, Debjani Bharadwaj, Kanak Mitra and Komal Talati.

The exhibition will be inaugurated on September 25 at the premises of Omani Society for Fine Arts, Al Sarooj, at 7.30 pm. The exhibits will remain on display till September 28 and can be visited on all days from 10 am to 9 pm.

