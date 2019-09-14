Oman improves rankings for environmental sustainability

MUSCAT – The Sultanate has been ranked highly for environmental sustainability by the World Economic Forum in its latest report this year.

This progress comes in the backdrop of the Sultanate’s emphasis on environmental laws and sustainability in the development of the travel and tourism industry.

Oman is ranked ninth globally in the implementation of environmental laws, 11th globally in the Toughness of Environmental Laws Index, 22nd in for sustainable development in the travel and tourism sector. Overall Oman’s ranking improved 109 to 57 in environmental sustainability.

This progress is the result of the continuous work to develop the environmental sector in the Sultanate and strengthen it by the laws and regulations, where the Ministry of Environment and Climate Affairs (MECA) is constantly studying the environmental situation and trying to amend the regulations as per the requirements.

The Ministry has formed working groups to publish environmental data and statistics on the website and social networking sites and to ensure that they are continuously updated in coordination with the National Center for Statistics and Information.

Publishing and updating documented statistics is one of the most important ways to help the Sultanate improve its rankings in the competitiveness reports issued by various international organizations. A team has been set up in the ministry to follow up international reports.