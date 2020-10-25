Business 

Oman imposes anti-dumping duty on tile imports from China, India

Oman Observer

MUSCAT, oct 25 – The Directorate General of Customs (Royal Oman Police) announced on Sunday that it has begun imposing anti-dumping duties on certain types of ceramic and porcelain tiles imported from China and India. It said in a twitter post that the application of the duty will extend from October 20, 2020 until June 5, 2025. Anti-dumping duties on the imports in question have also been imposed by a number of member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

