Oman, ILO review decent work programme

The technical committee of the Ministry of Manpower (MoM) held a meeting with a delegation from the International Labour Organization (ILO) to discuss the Sultanate’s implementation Oman Decent Work Country Programme. The ILO delegation will visit a number of government and private establishments including Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), the Public Authority for Social Insurance, the General Federation of Oman Trade Unions (GFOTU) and the National Recruitment Centre. In 2017, MoM, OCCI and GFOTU signed an extension of an international memorandum of understanding with the ILO that aimed at complementing the implementation of the National Programme for Decent Work. — ONA

