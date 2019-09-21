Oman hotel revenues grow 9.3% in 2019

Muscat: The total revenues of Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category rose by 9.3 per cent to RO127.6 million till the end of July 2019 compared to RO116.8 million for the same period of the previous year.

However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 6.8 per cent to reach 53.3 per cent at the end of July 2019 against 57.1 per cent for the same period of 2018, according to the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

The total number of guests in Omani hotels showed a significant increase by 19.4 per cent in the seven-month period of 2019, reaching 989,547 from 828,754 guests for the same period of 2018.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 355,865. This was followed by 284,409 Omani guests and 121,113 Asian tourists till the end of July 2019, the data said.

There was a rise in the number of American guests, GCC and other Arab guests by 23.5 per cent, 4.4 per cent and 16.2 per cent to reach 38,214; 107,743; and 42,381 guests, respectively.

However, there was a drop in the number of African and Oceanian guests by 7.8 per cent and 2.7 per cent to reach 6,552 and 8,678 guests, respectively.

Omani hotels received 1.5 million guests and the hotels generated total revenue of RO214.1 million in 2018.