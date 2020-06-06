Oman hotel revenue Falls 24% in March 2020

The total revenue of the Omani hotels in the three-to-five-star category fell by 24 percent to RO54.2 million until the end of March 2020 compared to RO71.3 million for the same period of 2019.

However, hotel occupancy rates fell by 25% to reach 51.3 percent at the end of March 2020 against 68.4 percent for the same period in 2019, the latest monthly statistics released by the National Centre for Statistics and Information (NCSI).

Meanwhile, the total number of guests in Omani hotels fell by 19.5 percent in the 3-month period of 2020, reaching 389,621 guests, compared to 483,995 guests for the same period of 2019.

Among the nationalities, Europeans constituted the maximum number of visitors, reaching 157,098. This was followed by 115,857 Omani guests and 36,056 Asian guests until the end of March 2020, the data released by NCSI revealed.

There was a fall in the number of American guests, Oceanian guests, and GCC guests by 18.1 percent, 4.7 percent, and 18.7 percent, respectively, until the end of March 2020 compared to the same period of 2019.

There was also a drop in the number of European, African, and other Arab guests by 26.7 percent, 16.1 percent, and 29.1 percent, respectively. Omani hotels received 1.77 million guests and the hotels generated total revenue of RO229.5 in 2019.