Muscat: The Sultanate hosted the 21st preparatory meeting of the under-secretaries of the ministries of justice in the GCC countries in Muscat on Tuesday.

The meeting tackles a range of important issues related to joint cooperation between the ministries of justice in the GCC countries, including the meeting of the committee of directors and heads of training, legal and judicial centres and institutes in the GCC countries.

The meeting also discusses the meeting of the GCC Family Guidance and Reconciliation Officials Committee, through which the under-secretaries of the ministries of justice will be briefed on the executive plan for the exchange of expertise among officials of the bodies of family guidance and reconciliation.

The meeting also discusses the development of the agreement on the execution of legal judgments and rogatory letters in the GCC countries.

The meeting reviews the findings of the Committee of Officials of International Cooperation and International Relations Departments at the ministries of justice.

It discusses organising a meeting of a specialised committee of the implementing authorities in the GCC countries, the extraction of legislative principles contained in laws (regulations) and the subject of the unified system (law) to combat extremism, racism, hatred and discrimination, and the proposal of the Public Authority for Minors Affairs (PAMA) in Kuwait to invite similar bodies and institutions in the GCC member states to activate coordination and cooperation among them.

At the end of their meeting, the under-secretaries of the GCC ministries of justice will submit recommendations to the next 29th meeting of GCC justice ministers scheduled to be held at the end of this month in Muscat.— ONA

