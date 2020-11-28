OMAN HOME AWAY FROM HOME

Sonia Kumar –

The land of the sun, the sand and the sea,

The land of the desert plains and the palm trees,

So untouched a beauty to behold,

Like a hidden treasure to unfold.

Its rocky mountains standing tall and high,

Its pristine beaches you never

want to say goodbye,

The oasis and the wadis we love to discover,

They are a part of Oman’s treasure.

The beautiful sunrise and sunsets

Leave a photographer in awe and wonder,

The starlit sky in the night

Is any day a stargazer’s delight.

The souq is so alluring and inviting,

With all its bright colours and lighting,

You cannot miss the frankincense

and the bakhoor,

Which tingle your senses with

their unique aromas.

The people are so warm and nice,

They welcome you with a beautiful smile,

They make you feel safe and at home,

They welcome you as one of their own.

The land which gave us new thoughts,

new ideas and a new way of life,

The land which nurtured us

and made us its own,

Away from our country we still feel at home,

We feel safe and protected like

in a mother’s womb.

Every time when I wander out,

The warmth and the beauty tug at my heart,

Its people so courteous and warm,

Every time I feel blessed to be

living in a place like Oman.