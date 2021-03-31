Oman holds talks to get more Covid-19 vaccines

1,162 new cases, 9 deaths reported on Wednesday

The number of cases continues to be on the higher side with the Ministry of Health (MoH) reporting 1,162 new cases on Wednesday, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases registered in the Sultanate to 159,218.

The government said it is in talks with envoys from countries like China, South Korea and Russia to get more doses of vaccines.

The ministry also reported 9 Covid-related deaths, bringing the total death toll to 1,676. The total recovery cases reached 143,966, which is 90.4 per cent of the total cases reported.

Sixty-eight patients were hospitalised during the past 24 hours, taking the total number of inpatients in hospitals to 515, including 156 in Intensive Care Units (ICUs).

Dr Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health, held a meeting with Dmitry Dogadkin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Sultanate, and discussed the pandemic situation, vaccine manufacturing and imports.

The meeting underlined international efforts exerted in combating the pandemic.

On Tuesday, Dr Al Saeedi received Kim Chung-kyu, Ambassador of the Republic of South Korea to the Sultanate, and discussed ways to obtain supplies of AstraZeneca vaccines from Korean manufacturing facilities.

A meeting was also held recently with the Chinese Ambassador to the Sultanate, during which matters related to getting vaccines were discussed.

While Oman is yet to receive the new batches of vaccines, 132,493 people have been vaccinated so far, of which 31,879 are from Muscat, 16,140 in North Al Batinah, and 11,909 in South Al Batinah.

Meanwhile, Oman Airports has said that travellers whose flight timings coincide with Covid-19 curfew hours are not required to reach the airport earlier than normal.

No traveller will be allowed into the Departures Hall till the required time. Royal Oman Police (ROP) will consider the hard or soft copy of the e-ticket, in addition to the identification documents to pass through the checkpoints for travellers and one person accompanying them to/from the airport during the curfew hours.

VINOD NAIR

@vinot_nair