Oman high on India’s visa system

MUSCAT, DEC 28 – The Sultanate is high on the list of India’s liberalised visa system, particularly for those who visit the country for medical purpose.

This was revealed by Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, India’s Minister of External Affairs, during his visit to the Sultanate. “What we have done with the visa procedure is that we have moved globally. Countries like Oman is high on our list of liberalised visa system,” the minister told the Observer in an exclusive interview. E-visa provided by India is a much superior system and works better than visa on arrival. It’s a very, very simple visa. It is like sending an e-mail and getting a reply and that is the e-visa.

“We find it works better than visa on arrival as it does not take much time. The visa is issued in about 72 hours,” he said. According to him, 99.9 per cent people plan their visit sufficiently in advance, but on the other hand visa on arrival at times can have problems at the time of arrival. So it is not convenient. “E-visa is a much superior system to the passengers, it is more convenient and has no uncertainty, you arrive from a plane anywhere and you are not bothered in waiting. This works very smoothly,” Dr Jaishankar said.

India has, in the recent past, liberalised its visa issuing procedures, particularly for medical for those visiting the country for medical purpose. “We are getting about 20,000 cases per year from Oman and on humanitarian grounds we are liberal in granting visas,” he said. Allaying fears about issues relating to rules, customs and immigration, the minister said all the details are available on the app – Atithi(guest). “We want to make it easier, as our prime minister has a vision to make it easier for living, an easier for living applies to foreigners also who come to India and we like to come in an easier way”, he added.