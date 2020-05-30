Oman heads back to work tomorrow

MUSCAT: It is back to work tomorrow for the people of Oman with the lifting of the coronavirus lockdown.

Except for the willayat of Muttrah, which is still in lockdown, life in most parts of the country is limping to normal amid social distancing and restriction on gatherings.

“The sight of people filling our roads is heartwarming. It gives rise to the hope that we will have our normal life back, sooner than we think,” said Mohammed al Yakoobi, a public sector employee.

As the restrictions on the movement eased on Friday, traffic in most parts in the capital area, other than the locked down areas, swelled a little with citizens started arriving from their native villages.

“The virus threat is not over. More cases are being reported. But abundant caution and strict adherence to the guidelines will allow us to resume our normal lives,” said al Yakoobi.

The Supreme Committee for dealing with COVID-19 situation decided on Wednesday all employees will resume work gradually, with the attendance of 50 per cent of the workforce.

The decision also allows some employees to take annual leave from their leave balance.

According to the committee, reopening of workplaces won’t entirely remove all restrictions imposed during COVID-19.

When reminded it will be a new working environment with regulations, Abdullah al Balushi, another public sector employee, said “it is better than facing a hostage like situation at home. We have been longing to return to work”.

While admitting it will be slightly difficult to change back so suddenly after being in lockdown and away from work for more than two months, Al Balushi said that without the life is not normal.

“We know that the virus threat is not over. But we can go back to our normal routine life by strictly adhering to the measures suggested by the authorities”, he said.

Mohamed al Lawati said that nothing could keep him so long at home but the coronavirus managed what others couldn’t do.

“Work and virtual meetings turned our homes into offices. Children’s rooms became classrooms with e-learning. This is going to change now,” he quipped.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Committee reminded of the necessary precautionary controls needed to ensure that the disease does not spread.

It stressed on the role of the individual and society, in general, in preventing disease and adhering to the preventive precautions.

“The committee stresses the need for all government and private agencies to develop policies and procedures to protect their employees and beneficiaries from spreading of the virus”, it said in a statement.