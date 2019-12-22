Oman Golf gets association status

Muscat, Dec 22 – After the continuous success of the Oman Golf Committee (OGC) in the past few years, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Minister of Sports Affairs, has issued a ministerial decision to establish Oman Golf Association (OGA). After the formation of the OGC in 2009, the golf sport in the Sultanate moved into different development phases and grew rapidly with strong golf teams which made achievements at GCC, Arab and regional level. Setting up a new association for golf in Oman is expected to create a good platform for the game to grow further in the Sultanate. The national golf team players in all categories had impressed in their regional and external participations and the recent-decision will raise the expectations of the players to compete in advanced levels and prepare to upgrade their rankings.

Also, golf is helpful in enhancing the country’s tourism by hosting top class events. Oman is positioned as one of the stations to host top golf tournaments and championships including the Oman Golf Open tournament which was supported by National Bank of Oman (NBO) during 2013 to 2018. The tournament registered participation of the top ranking players from different parts of the world. Oman players, including top star Azzan al Rumhi, took part twice and the latest was in 2019 and gained the right exposure from such participation. Beside to that, Muscat was the city for many Gulf, Arab, Asian and many other championships and tournaments.

The newly established Oman Golf Association will increase the Sultanate’s chances in hosting further world class events. A series of high standard golf courses are available in Oman which can provide all the facilities and services for the golfers in Oman to develop their technical skills.

Eng Mundhir al Barwani, chairman of OGC, appreciated the step taken by the Ministry. “It is a great honour for all the golfers in the Sultanate to have the association. The formation of the federation is a valuable step to strengthen on spreading the sports in the country with more efforts,” he added.

Golf, one of the oldest sports in Oman, is practiced by many players in different categories. “Many of the golf courses recorded presence of many Omani golfers who are playing and practicing usually as part of their love to this sport. Having more youth candidates in golf sport will improve the Sultanate’s level in better positions,” Al Barwani ended.

Oman golf player Azzan al Rumhi said the formation of Oman Golf Association will open the floor for better plans to develop the sport in junior level.

Azzan, who took part in the Oman Golf Open in last February besides to top European players, added that the board members of the new association can make plans to have a strong foundation at the hopes, cadet and junior levels.

