Oman, Georgia sign agreement for mutual visa exemption

Muscat: The Sultanate and the Republic of Georgia signed at the Foreign Ministry here on Thursday an agreement on mutual visa exemption for the holder of diplomatic, special and service passports.

The agreement was signed on behalf of the governments of the two countries by Shaikh Khalifa Ali al Harthy, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Diplomatic Affairs and Vakhtang Jaoshvili, Ambassador of the Republic of Georgia accredited to the Sultanate.

The agreement aims to upgrade the bilateral relations between the two friendly countries. –ONA

