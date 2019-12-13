Oman futsal team gears up for Asian Futsal 2020

Oman futsal national team is gearing up for the AFC Asian Futsal Championship in Turkmenistan in 2020. The team which is under watchful eyes of local coach Younis al Fahdi is in Thailand for an external camp which included participation in a friendly tournament.

The four-team tournament include Vietnam, Guatemala, the hosts Thailand and the Sultanate team. The national team suffered two losses until now, the first loss was against Thailand 11-0 and the second defeat was against Vietnam 3-1 on Friday.

The national futsal team secured their spot at the AFC Futsal Championship in Turkmenistan in 2020 after beating the UAE 5-1 in the West Zone play-off at the Khalifa Sports City Stadium in Bahrain.

The AFC Futsal Championship official draw which was held last week put Oman in Group A besides hosts Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Vietnam. Japan, one of the favourites, are clubbed in Group B alongside Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic and Kuwait. Group C comprised four-time runners-up Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Bahrain and China PR. Iran, title holders of the last edition, were grouped in Group D alongside Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia and Thailand. The upcoming edition of the Asian Futsal Championship will be the final stage of Fifa Futsal World Cup qualifying. The top five teams at the AFC Asian Futsal Championship will represent the continent at the Fifa Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020.

