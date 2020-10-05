Oman futsal side lines up 9 friendlies ahead of AFC Cup

Muscat, Oct 5 –

Oman futsal team has lined up nine friendly matches and an overseas camp in Dubai ahead of their participation in the AFC Asian Futsal Championship in Kuwait in December.

Head coach Younis al Fahdi told Oman Daily Observer that the team is better now in terms of fitness and physical preparation and is still striving to reach the best levels.

“The confirmed preparatory matches will be against Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain and some local teams in the UAE during end of October and beginning of November and part of the overseas camp in Dubai. The upcoming domestic camp of the team is scheduled to take place in mid of this month until October 25 while the external camp in Dubai will begin from October 28 until November 12,” he said.

The former Seeb captain detailed the focused areas of training sessions during the recently concluded internal camp.

“In the training sessions, the focus was on some technical aspects including speed, endurance and jumping. All these sessions were done under full supervision of the fitness head coach Ricardo De Silva. Two training periods were conducted daily including morning and evening sessions. The morning warm-up concentrated on the fitness part as it was done in gymnasium while the evening training focused on the tactical side on the field,” he added.

The preparatory camp which was under full implementation of medical protocol featured some other special techniques on style of playing. “The tactical training sessions included instructions for players on creating chances from different sides, the speedy movement of the balls and delivering the balls properly to the team-mates,” the experienced coach said.

The Sultanate futsal team’s fitness coach had delivered many sessions remotely since last April. The technical staff focused on maintaining the fitness level of the players besides developing the strength and endurance skills.

The AFC Futsal Championship draw clubbed Oman in Group A besides Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Vietnam. Japan, one of the favourites, are clubbed in Group B alongside Lebanon, Kyrgyz Republic and Kuwait. Group C comprised four-time runners-up Uzbekistan, Indonesia, Bahrain and China.

Iran, title holders of the last edition, were grouped in Group D alongside Korea Republic, Saudi Arabia and Thailand.

The upcoming edition of the Asian Futsal Championship will be the final stage of Fifa Futsal World Cup qualifying. The top five teams at the AFC Asian Futsal Championship will represent the continent at the Fifa Futsal World Cup Lithuania 2020.

Oman (probables):

Hisham al Wahaibi, Abdulaziz al Raqadi, Moosa al Raqadi, Younis al Aweisi, Muhannad al Shibli, Essa al Balushi, Mohammed al Adawi, Loai al Wahaibi, Mutaism al Shamsi, Zamil al Balushi, Khalfan al Maawali, Samer al Balushi, Mohammed al Hasani, Ammar al Busaidy, Mansoor al Hadi, Essa al Jabri, Mohammed al Lawati and Mukhaled al Raqadi.

Adil Al Balushi