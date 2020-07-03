Oman fully endorses supporting and sustaining multilateralism

Muscat: Oman recently stressed on the welfare of the youth and their education that saw disruption due to the worldwide pandemic,

The digital divide was in focus at the Global Declaration on the Digital Response to Covid_19 co-sponsored by Estonia and Singapore on July 1, 2020.

‘The aim of this Ministerial Conference was to provide an opportunity to discuss how countries can emerge stronger and better equipped from the COVID-19 crisis by using innovative and flexible digital solutions and working together as a global family. Countries can share the lessons learned from our response to this unprecedented crisis, and highlight their outlook for our future, particularly as we face challenges to multilateralism and in view of the 75th anniversary of the United Nations,” stated the organisers.

The declaration was launched at the level of foreign ministers and according to the organizers, the Covid_19 crisis is the greatest global challenge since the Second World War.

The message conveyed was that although people have endured unimaginable hardship during the crisis, it is still possible to turn this challenge into an opportunity to build stronger societies that can withstand devastating social, economic, and political emergencies, which can be achieved by using innovative digital solutions.

During the video conference, Sayyid Badr bin Hamad al Busaidi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated that the issues raised by this video conference are of great importance. “Whatever is our current difficulties; we are totally supportive of its objectives as well as of the declaration that comes out of it.

“First we endorse the priority of supporting and sustaining multilateralism at every opportunity. We view the proliferation of unilateralism as unhelpful for peace and stability. Only through multilateralism and technologies and best practices be most effectively shared around the world. It is the foundation stone for fruitful international cooperation,” said Sayyid Badr.

The second point Sayyid Badr said in his speech, “We endorse the principle that no one should be left behind. We recognize that inequality is a fundamental challenge that needs to be addressed again in the interest of peace and stability.”

He also addressed the concern for the young people, “In the Sultanate of Oman, Omanis are doing the best in this regard. For instance, we have the Technology Investment Fund to support Youth initiative and Start-Ups which we hope will generate more digital solutions for our community in many fields from health care to education.”

But the fact remains that right now in Oman as is the case in many countries around the world school children and college students have had their education drastically interrupted.

“For them (children and the youth) the time is passing quickly. Millions of people are in the most basic way missing out and surely if human capital is the key to our future prosperity we neglected it at our peril. Governments need to consider very carefully balancing the interest of the young with the interest of other sections of our communities. So we hope an objective of this conference may be to have a specific priority of shaping the digital response to Covid_19 and future pandemics that supports the education of the young,” said Sayyid Badr.

Ministers from more than 60 countries participated in the virtual conference.

According to the organizers, the digital transformation of societies, which has sped up as a result of the current COVID-19 crisis, could bring about a global breakthrough. The understanding is that digital transformation should be addressed in a holistic manner, encompassing all aspects of society.

‘This crisis has underlined once more that digital transformation is crucial for strengthening the resilience of societies. At the same time, accelerated digitalization could lead to widening digital divides. This has to be avoided, and no one should be left behind. We need strong political will, vision, and a systematic approach to realise the potential of digitalization,’ they said.