Al Roya Press and Publishing House released two books authored by Shaikh Ahmed bin Suwaidan al Balushi, the first one is the second part of Oman from the Sky and the second is titled A Journey to the Future. The launch ceremony was held under the auspices of His Highness Sayyid Fatik bin Fahr al Said, Special Envoy of His Majesty the Sultan at the Cultural Club, on Sunday. The books were published by the Al Roya Press and Publishing House.

— Photo by Khalfan al Ruzaiqi