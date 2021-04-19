Oman forms support team for complete shift to eco-friendly bags

Muscat: Dr. Abdullah al Amri, head of Environment Authority (EA), has issued a decision 61/2021 to form a support team for a gradual transition to the use of eco-friendly bags in the Sultanate.

EA said the team will develop a mechanism to prohibit the use of plastic shopping bags in the coming months to avoid the challenges resulting due to the excessive consumption of plastic shopping bags that are 50-microns and less.

The team will assess the current situation of plastic waste management in the Sultanate and come up with a clear vision regarding its management under an integrated and sustainable system in coordination with the relevant authorities. It will direct factories and suppliers to the alternatives approved by EA, which are bags made of cloth and paper, besides supporting the manufacturers to open production lines for eco-friendly bags in the Sultanate.