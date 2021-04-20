Oman Football Association to hold Annual General Assembly on May 28

The Oman Football Association’s (OFA) Annual General Assembly will take place on May 28 and it will be held physically instead of virtual meeting, the OFA announced on Tuesday.

The announcement, published through the OFA’s official social media accounts, stated that the OFA had sent the invitations on March 1 to all the club’s chairmen to attend the meeting on April 30 accompanied with all the documents related to the meeting.

Later on and in view of the recent spike of the Covid-19 pandemic and the Supreme Committee decisions on night lockdown and suspension of all the sporting and cultural activities, the OFA preferred to have the meeting remotely through advanced communication platforms after obtaining the green light form the related government entities and in accordance to the clause No 74 of the OFA’s statues.

The online meeting purpose was to ensure the safety of the participants who will attend the meeting. However, due to the request from many of the club’s representatives to have the meeting on “face to face” instead of “virtual” meeting, OFA amended that the meeting will be physically and the new date is on May 28 while the meeting venue will be announced later.

The meeting will discuss many significant items including full revision of the newly established statutes by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth. Also, the general assembly members will define and agree on the new dates of the OFA election for the new term (2021-2024).

Moreover, it is expected many club’s representatives will discuss broadly on the OFA’s decision on the cancellation of the footballing season 2020-2021 season besides the national team plans and other related subjects.