Oman Flour Mills clarifies on price hike

Oman Flour Mills Company has clarified that the prices of its flour and fodder products will be reverted once the rates of raw materials at the global levels stabilize.

It added that that the prices of baked products will remain unchanged.

“We express deep regret over what may be caused by the current increase in the current pricing of flour and fodder products, stressing that it will return the prices of its products to what they were as soon as global prices stabilize. We also confirm that prices of baked products will remain the same.”

The company said that raising the current pricing for flour and fodder products came as a result of the sharp rise in the prices of raw materials globally, and that the company had taken all available measures to avoid raising the prices of its products, and that the global market situation in the current period was far from stability, which made it imperative for the company to raise prices temporarily.

Earlier, Oman Flour Mills said, “Due to the continuous price increase of raw materials in the international grain market and as we are operating at a minimum margin, this situation leaves us with no option but to increase our -Flour Products & Wheat Bran- prices with effect from 24. January 2021.”

The increase will be RO per MT for SO kg bag), R020 per MT for all flour products other than 50kg bags and wheat, R015 per MT for Bran Barley Mix 50kg, 40kg and Bran 35 kg).