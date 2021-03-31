Oman Fisheries wins compensation over ‘dumped fish’: MSE

BUSINESS REPORTER –

MUSCAT, MARCH 31 –

Oman Fisheries Co SAOG, a publicly traded company listed on the Muscat Stock Exchange (MSE), announced on Wednesday that the Administrative Judiciary Court of Appeal has ruled in its favour in its claim for compensation over a quantity of fish dumped in 2017.

In a filing to the Capital Market Authority (CMA), the minority state-owned company whose government stake is held by Fisheries Development Oman (FDO), said the court had granted Oman Fisheries compensation to the tune of RO 141,288 in addition to legal expenses.

“Since the Appeals Court is considered the last level of litigation, the judgment issued possesses the power of the adjudicate order and is not subject to appeal and further judgment,” it further added.