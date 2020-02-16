Oman first in Mideast to become ITB Berlin partner

The Sultanate has been named as the official partner of ITB Berlin 2020, the world’s leading travel trade show, which will take place from March 4 to 8, in Berlin, Germany.

Oman is the first country from the Middle East to be named as a partner for this global event.

According to a statement, the official Oman delegation will be headed by Ahmed bin Nasser al Mehrzi, Minister of Tourism, and will be accompanied by over 50 tourism-related companies.

“Participation at this year’s event falls in line with the Ministry of Tourism’s continuing efforts to promote the Sultanate’s tourism potential, including the ability to host and organise international tourism events,” said the statement.

Having been selected as an official partner for ITB Berlin demonstrates the event’s confidence and appreciation for the Sultanate’s commitment to elevate the tourism industry, which plays a key role in promoting Oman’s economic growth and diversification.

