Oman, Finland hold talks

The Sultanate and Republic of Finland held a session of political consultations at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Muscat on Monday. The Sultanate’s side was headed by Shaikh Khalifa bin Ali al Harthy, Foreign Affairs Ministry’s Under-Secretary for Diplomatic Affairs while Kai Sauer, Under-Secretary of State for Foreign Policy and Security, led his country’s team. They discussed bilateral relations and ways of enhancing cooperation in various spheres that serve the common interests of the two peoples. They also touched on developments in regional and international arenas. The meeting was attended by Shaikh Yahya bin Abdullah Al Fannah al Araimi, Head of Economic Affairs Sector, Shaikh Dr Badr bin Mohammed al Hinai, Head of West Europe Department and officials of the Foreign Affairs Ministry. It was also attended on the Finnish side by the Ambassador of Finland to the Sultanate and members of the visiting delegation. Kai Sauer, Under-Secretary of the Finland Foreign Ministry for Foreign and Security Policy, also met Yusuf bin Alawi bin Abdallah, Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs, at ministry in a separate meeting. — ONA

