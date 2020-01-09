Oman finish with five medals

Oman achieved five medals in the Arab Veteran Tennis Championship which concluded late on Wednesday at tennis courts of the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex. Two gold medals were accomplished by Majeed al Asfoor in mixed doubles and doubles in 70 years category.

The hosts also won three silver medals — by Salim Abu baker, Ahmed al Saidi and Madani al Bakri — on the last day.

HE. Dr Yahya bin Mahfoudh al Manthri, Chairman of State Council, was the chief guest of the concluding ceremony and he distributed the awards and prizes to the top-placed players, referees, organising committee members and sponsors.

In 70 years singles, Jordanian Nidhal Mahmood claimed the title beating his compatriot Bassam al Anani. In 65 years category, Abdul Hakeem Ali from Egypt won gold while compatriot Mahmood Abdul Ameed took the silver.

JAMAL BAGS gold

In 55 years category, Saudi Arabia’s Jamal al Oushban bagged the gold and Iraq’s Saleh Auglo claimed the silver. In 45 years category, Kuwait’s Ahmed Dashati won the gold while Saudi’s Essam al Juzairi was the runner-up. In 35 years category, Saudi’s Fahad al Saad clinched the gold and Libyan Hussam al Madhuoni took the silver.

In the 70 years doubles, Majeed al Asfoor and Abdul Hakeem Abdul Ghaffar from Egypt won the title beating Jordanian duo of Bassam al Annani and Muath al Tabbah 2-1 in a well-fought final.

In 55 years doubles category, Jordan’s Nedhal Mahmood and Mohammed al Biqah clinched the gold while Oman’s Madani al Bakri and Egypt’s Mahmood Abdul Ameed won the silver medal. At 55 years, Iraq’s double team of Sadoo Albu Ali and Saad Hamed claimed the gold while Oman’s Salim Abu Baker and Dr Ahmed al Saidi got the silver medal.

Khalid al Adi, Chairman of Oman Tennis Association (OTA), stated that the Arab Veteran Tennis Championship saw good energy and technical skills by the veteran players. “ The five days were full of excitement. I appreciate the OTA members and officials to tirelessly worked to make this tournament a success. These kind of the tournaments are essential to boost the game in the Sultanate, also helping tourism and providing good platform for the veterans to compete and recall their memories,” the OTA chairman concluded.