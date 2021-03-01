Oman finalises five projects for PPP implementation

Procurement model: Seaports at Liwa and Musannah, as well as dedicated Salalah – Thamrait toll road under finalisation

New seaport developments, school buildings and dialysis centres are among five sets of initiatives being studied by the Omani government for eventual procurement via the Public Private Partnership (PPP) route.

According to the Ministry of Finance, the five sets of initiatives are among a total of 50 projects planned for implementation under the PPP model.

Shortlisted for early implementation are two seaport developments — one in Musandam Governorate and the other in South Al Batinah Governorate, the ministry noted in the latest edition of its monthly bulletin, titled ‘Fiscal Performance’.

In Musandam Governorate, land around Liwa Port is proposed to be offered for private investment and development on a PPP basis.

An existing port facility built by the government will also be maintained under the PPP arrangement.

In South Al Batinah, private investment has been sought in the development of land around Musannah harbour into a multipurpose seaport, the ministry said.

In the education services sector, a number of school buildings are also envisaged for development on a PPP basis, according to the ministry.

“The first phase of the school-building project aims at developing the educational infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for schools in various governorates. The expertise of the private sector can be used advantageously in designing and building schools and multi-purpose projects’’, it noted.

In the healthcare services sector, the ministry has outlined plans for the procurement of a Hemodialysis Services Project supported by the private sector. “This project aims at establishing and developing a number of dialysis centres in order to benefit a larger number of patients, in addition to reducing the costs borne by the Ministry of Health’’, it said.

Separately, a Drug Rehabilitation Centre is planned at Suhar to provide treatment and post-treatment services to recovering addicts.

Rounding off the list of initiatives currently under finalisation is a proposal for a new expressway dedicated to trucks operating between Thamrait and Salalah Port.

While heavy vehicles will be obligated to use this toll-based road system, the option will be available to the general public as well, the ministry pointed out.

All five sets of initiatives, the ministry said, meet the criteria for PPP implementation.

Besides, they are consistent with long-term development goals set out under Oman Vision 2040 and corresponding strategic plans. In procuring them via the PPP route, these projects will help alleviate the government’s fiscal burden, the ministry added.

CONRAD PRABHU

@conradprabhu