Oman film competition entries now showing in local cinema

Kicking off February 8, some of the most outstanding films covering different themes and genres that qualified and won in the Omq Film Competition are now showing at the Nova Cinemas in Muscat Mall.

Around 14 movies are showcased in the two-day run that will end February 9, 2021, with tickets available on the website om.novocinemas.com for booking.

Among those currently shown include big winners like Distress and Fence Without Shadow.

The Omq Film Award is an artistic initiative in cooperation with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth and was launched in memory of three deceased young photographers who had shown great talent in the world of art. The award encourages the advancement of filmmaking among creative and innovative Omani youth. It provides messages and ideas that rise to reach outside the country.

“This award is an opportunity to lay down the basis of the local cinema that can make an influence and create an atmosphere of competition supported with unique artistic talents”, said Khalid al Abri, CEO of Omq Co.

He added that it also envisioned the award as preparation for local films to compete in regional and international levels.

“We believe in the importance of cinema in creating culture, imparting ideas and opinions neutrally. It is also an efficient method to develop skills of youth, and create positive societal features. the award encourages Omani youth to feature their own world and to develop this field in creative and artistic ways that contribute to strengthening cinematic production locally”, Khalid said.

Out of the 42 total participating films, the best eight were awarded last December in a ceremony held under the patronage of Sayyid Ibrahim al Busaidi, State Minister and the Governor of Musandam.

RO 15,000 were devoted to the Award in its first edition to the winning films which are:

Best Integrated Film:

Distress

Best idea:

Fence Without Shadow

Incentive prize:

Hamed’s Car

Best Director:

A Film from Earth for Humans

Best Photographer:

Folding

Best Actor:

Monsters

Best Cinema Effects:

The Last Survivor

Best Sound Editing:

Innocence