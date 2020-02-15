Oman fencing team concludes Kuwait camp on successful note

As part of their skill improvement process as fencing is still a new sport in the Sultanate, Oman fencing team recently completed their foreign camp in Kuwait.

The seven days camp — from February 6 to 13 — ended on a perfect note as many of the team’s players improved their fencing skills for different category including Elepe and Floree.

The camp featured a friendly tournament among the Sultanate players and Kuwaiti players from different clubs including Al Qadissia, Al Shabab and Al Arabi.

Oman fencing team players showed solid performances during the friendly tournament. Oman’s Ahmed Anwar won the first place at Floree competitions while his team-mate Asad al Maskari positioned as a runner-up.

Abduulah Besho from Kuwait finished in the third place. At the Elepee competitions, Kuwait’s player Abdulhadi Yousef won the award while Oman team representative Abdulhakeem al Shidani came in second position while Omar al Harthi positioned in third place.

During the camp, Oman fencing team players had a joint training sessions with Kuwait’s clubs players. The training sessions included physical, technical and tactical practices.

Hisham Karshood, the head coach of Oman fencing team said that the camp is part of the comprehensive plan to prepare Omanis for the forthcoming regional and international tournaments.

“We have noticed a good growth for the domestic team members and they are on the right track for the development. Taking part in these kind of abroad camps will add many skills to the players and raise their competing experience,” he added.

The head coach expressed his satisfaction on the players’ performance during the friendly tournament.

“Many of the team members claimed top places and were on the podium. This is crucial to keep them in the competition environment. We are expecting more from this team,” he concluded.

Related