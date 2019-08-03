Oman fencing steps closer to global recognition after FIE field visit

Seven months after the formation of the committee, Oman Fencing Committee (OFC) is moving closer to gain the permanent membership of the Fencing International Federation (FIE). A dedicated executive team from FIE visited the Sultanate last week prior to the final approval to include the Sultanate as member in the International Fencing Federation at its Annual General Assembly (Congress) to be held in November.

Khalid bin Saeed al Shuaibi, Chairman of OFC, affirmed in his exclusive remarks to the Oman Daily Observer that the official visit has been approved in the last executive committee meeting of FIE to join Oman into the FIE family. “The purpose of the visit is to get an initial and temporary confirmation for the Sultanate to join the FIE as a new member. As per the rules and regulation of FIE, a dedicated team from FIE should visit the country which had requested for membership in the FIE and to evaluate the preparations of the country for joining in the FIE.

Al Shuaibi said that Anthony Donald, President of FIE and Chairman of American Fencing Federation and Yuki Ota, FIE Vice-President and Chairman of Japan Fencing Federation who are representing the executive committee of FIE visited the Sultanate and met the Minister of Sports Afairs, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi, Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Vice-Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC) and board members of the OFC. “The visit of executive committee of FIE to the Sultanate also include taking round at the local training halls of fencing and meeting with the Sultanate coach and players. We are very optimistic from this visit and looking forward for the decision of the FIE during the next congress in November,” Al Shuaibi added.

During the meeting of FIE’s team with Shaikh Saad al Saadi, the minister affirmed that fencing has good support in the country. Also, the meeting discussed ways of corporation between both parties. The FIE executive team briefed the minister on the agenda of FIE and how the Sultanate’s fencing committee would get benefit from the programme.

Earlier, Shaikh Saif al Hosni received the FIE team in the presence of Taha bin Sulaiman al Kishry, OOC Secretary General at the OOC premises.The delegates appreciated the Sultanate’s efforts on supporting the sport and the players and expressed keenness and interest in coordinating with the OFC to promote and develop the sport within the Sultanate.

The OFC was set up in January 2019 and is headed by Khalid al Shuaibi with membership of Khalid al Rajhi, Rumaitha al Busaidi, Ahmed al Adawi and Sameera al Shukaili as secretary-general. The number of members are currently 80 players with a team formed of 20 players for the types of fencing categories (cyber, foyle and epee). The ministerial decision to launch the OFC was part of the ministry’s strategy to develop the individual sports in the Sultanate. Also, it is inline with keeping up the international development of sports. OFC is expected to open new horizons for the youth to develop their skills to participate in regional and international levels.

