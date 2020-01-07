Oman Fencing Committee reviews future strategy with OOC

Muscat: Sayyid Khalid al Busaidy, OOC chairman, met with Oman Fencing Committee headed by Khalid al Shuaibi on Tuesday.

Also present were Secretary-General Taha al Kishry, and a number of members of the Board of Directors and Technical and Executive Administration of OOC, in addition to members of the fencing committee and the national team coach.

The OOC chairman appreciated the members of Oman Fencing Committee for the efforts made to register the committee as a new official member of International Fencing Federation last November.

Sayyid Khalid wished the Sultanate’s progress in fencing by increasing its players and achieving advanced positions in international competitions.

The highlights from Oman Fencing Committee were reviewed since its establishment in January 2019. It started by setting up the main committee headquarters at Seeb Sports Stadium and opening a special hall for training. The game attracted talented players from schools in cooperation with Oman School Sports Association to form the national team, led by international coach Hisham Karshoud.

The national team participated in camps and championships last year such as in the Asian fencing championship in Kuwait and international Championship in the United Arab Emirates. They won the first gold and bronze medals during the participation. A plan was developed to attract players to the national fencing teams during 2019–2024.

The camps that will be organised during this year and the list of Gulf, Arab and international championships were also reviewed. The challenges facing the committee in the current period, most notably the lack of infrastructure was discussed and solutions were developed in line with the existing possibilities.

The fencing committee reviewed its future strategy to achieve the desired goals and move towards a new stage.

The strategic goals include setting up a sports institution for fencing and forming a national team.

