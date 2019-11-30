Oman Fencing Committee receives official approval of membership at FIE

Oman Fencing Committee (OFC) took part at the International Congress of the Fencing International Federation (FIE) which was held in Lozan city in Switzerland on Saturday. The Sultanate delegation presided over Khalid bin Saeed al Shuaibi, chairman of OFC and Eng Ahmed Said al Adawi, board member of OFC.

The FIE approved the Sultanate’s membership as a new member in the FIE after an initial acceptance during the federation’s meeting in September.

“It is great step to begin the work since few months back and to be part of the Fencing International Federation (FIE). I believe this decision will support the committee to achieve its strategic visions and mission and imprint the Sultanate name at the top in this sport in near future. Also, it is essential to be a member in the international family to gain from the required experience to develop the domestic candidates including coaches, players and referees,” chairman of OFC said.

The polices of FIE for a new membership requires submissions of the approved policy of the national committee/Federation and matching with the FIE’s rules and regulations, Board members of the national committee/Federation, A NOC from the national Olympic Committee as the national committee/Federation is fully responsible for the Fencing sports in the Sultanate beside to the players and a proper fencing center and availability of a coach.

A dedicated executive team from FIE visited the Sultanate in last August including Anthony Donald, Vice President of FIE and Chairman of American Fencing Federation and Yuki Ota, FIE Vice-President and Chairman of Japan Fencing Federation who are representing the executive committee of FIE and they had met the Minister of Sports Affairs, Shaikh Saad bin Mohammed al Saadi and Shaikh Saif bin Hilal al Hosni, Vice-Chairman of Oman Olympic Committee (OOC).

