Oman Fencing Committee launches its e-Book

Muscat: Rashad bin Ahmed al Hinai, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Youth for Sports launched the e-book of Oman Fencing Committee (OFC).

The e-book sheds light on the history of the Olympic fencing sport. It also documents the OFC achievements, as well as its strategy that targets international championships. Further, the e-book features pictures for the coach, players and the OFC Board’s members.

Launching the OFC e-book aims at highlighting the fencing sport in the Sultanate and popularizing it at a wide scale. The e-book will be available at the OFC social media accounts @OmanFencing. –ONA