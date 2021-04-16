Oman fencers gain exposure at junior worlds in Cairo

Oman national fencers recently took part in the 2021 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships in Cairo, Egypt from April 3 to11. Harith al Harthi and Omar al Harthi were the representatives of the Sultanate in the high-profile event accompanied with the head coach of the national team, Hisham Karshood.

Harith, who is ranked as 66th (C), took part in the men’s cadet ‘epee’ singles. He registered a 5-4 win over Cernjak Leon Svit and another victory over Fernandez Santiago Martin by 5-3 on April 10 competitions.

Harith suffered several losses on April 9 against Elsayed Mahmoud 5-3, Tobias Erik 15-3, Almutairi Khalaf 5-2, Planojevic Jakov 5-2, Katcharava Luka 5-2, Novoseltsev Ivan 5-1, Hauri Ian 5-1, Jovanovic Jovan 5-1, Kim Jungbeom 5-4, Hoareau-Berkani 5-4 and Bakytbek Uulu Ilim 5-0. Omar had participated in men’s cadet ‘epee’ singles and men’s junior ‘epee’ singles categories.

Despite the results registered by the Sultanate fencers in the championship, the top class event provided a massive exposure for both Omani fencers as they competed against the world’s top ranking fencers. It was a golden opportunity for Harith and Omar to have the real-time experience with the best fencers in business.

The Oman Fencing Committee (OFC) was set up in earlier 2019 and is chaired by Khalid al Shuaibi. Despite recent establishment, the OFC moved many steps ahead in preparation of the national fencers for the top fencing events and championships. Two months ago, OFC had signed series of agreements with many local clubs to promote and develop fencing across the Sultanate. Also, the goals of the agreements were to have the right environment for better preparations of fencing team players through dedicated technical coaching staff led by coach Hisham Karshood.

The International and Olympic head coach, Hisham Karshood, was aware of the expected tough competitions that Omani fencers could face against some of the top players in the 2021 Junior and Cadet Fencing World Championships. However, it was a learning event for the domestic fencers at the big stage. It was also a chance for them to boost their technical capabilities.

The championship, which was held at the Indoor Halls Complex of the Cairo International Stadium, Nasr City, Cairo, featured 18 individual and team events in three weapon categories scheduled for young men and women from around the world. The tournament was held under strict Covid-19 protocols to ensure safety and health of the participants.