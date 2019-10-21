Oman face first defeat at T20 World Cup Qualifier

After winning two out of two at the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier in the UAE, Oman slumped to their first defeat of the tournament when Ireland thumped them by 35 runs at Tolerance Oval in Abu Dhabi on Monday.

Oman captain Zeeshan Maqsood’s decision to sent in Ireland to bat backfired as Ireland posted a challenging total of 183 for three wickets in the 20 overs. Gareth Delany’s quickfire 89 not out was the backbone of the Irish innings. Delany hit nine boundaries and three sixes in his 49-ball knock.

Kevin O’Brien contributed 41 and got out when Oman spinner Khawar Ali bowled him. Paul Stirling, who opened the innings, fell to Mohammed Nadeem at 11.

Oman bowlers who had restricted the opponents in below par scores in last two matches had an off day with Delany belting runs and Harry Tector (28) guiding them to a good total. Mark Adair remained unbeaten on 11.

For Oman bowling, Mohammed Nadeem (1-29) and Khawar Ali (1-28) only remained in good shape after Irish onslaught led by Delany.

Chasing 184 for a win, Oman started well by adding 30 runs after four overs. Oman lost their first wicket when Jatinder Singh was caught out by Stirling off the bowling of David Delany.

Opener Khawar Ali continued with his stroke-play and reached his 50 in 34 balls with four boundaries and three sixes. However after Ali’s wicket, Oman really lost the momentum and wrapped up their innings at 148 for nine wickets in 20 overs.

Gareth Delany continued his brilliant day on field by taking the prized wickets of Khawar Ali and Aqib Ilyas.

UAE TOP GROUP

At the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, the UAE topped Group B after thrashing Hong Kong by eight wickets.

Batting first, Hong Kong were skittled out for 116 in 20 overs. The hosts reached the target in 15.1 overs with the loss of two wickets. Rameez Shahzad (54) and Chirag Suri (44 n.o.) were the main scorers for the UAE.

In an earlier match, Kenya thumped Bermuda by 45 runs to earn their first win in Group A. Chasing Kenya’s 138-4 in 20 overs, Bermuda perished at 93 all out in 18.5 overs.