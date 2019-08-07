Oman extends WithinOman summer campaign

In celebration of Eid, Omran has announced the extension of the #WithinOman summer campaign promotion to include the upcoming public holiday*. The decision comes following the overwhelming popularity of the campaign since its launch in July 2019 as part of its efforts to bolster domestic tourism.

The local community can now avail a 50 per cent discount on bookings at any of Omran’s 13 hotels during the public holiday from August 9 to 17.

All bookings are inclusive of complimentary breakfast and dinner options in selected hotels and many other recreational activities such as wellness and spa facilities. The campaign also includes free accommodation for two children aged 0-12 years old, making it an all-around hotel experience for individuals, families and kids.

The bookings can be done directly, online or via Omran’s website, choosing from among participating hotels: InterContinental Hotel Muscat, Millennium Resort Mussanah, Alila Jabal Akhdar, Crowne Plaza Hotel Duqm, Crowne Plaza Resort Salalah, Crowne Plaza Muscat OCEC, W Muscat, Atana Khasab, Atana Musandam, Masira Island Resort, City Hotel Duqm, Ras Al Jinz Turtle Reserve and Dibba Beach Resort.

All offers are subject to terms and conditions applied by the individual hotels. To learn more about the summer campaign in Oman this summer, visit http://omran.om/withinoman.

Offer was previously not valid during public holidays as per the terms and conditions.

