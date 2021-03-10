Oman extends ban on arrivals from 10 countries

It also decided to extend the online learning to students of public schools for another two weeks until March 25.

Muscat: The Supreme Committee has decided to extend the ban of arrivals from the following ten countries until further notice – the Republic of Sudan, the Lebanese Republic, the Republic of South Africa, the Federative Republic of Brazil, the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the United Republic of Tanzania, the Republic of Ghana, the Republic of Guinea, the Republic of Sierra Leone, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, and those traveling from other countries but have passed through one of the aforementioned ten countries in the last 14 days preceding their request to enter the Sultanate.

The decision excludes Omani citizens, diplomats, healthcare workers, and their families, who will be subject to the approved procedures upon arriving in the Sultanate.

It also decided to extend the implementation of online learning to students of public schools for another two weeks, until Thursday, March 25, 2021. However, grade 12 students will be treated with blended learning, which will be reviewed in accordance with the developments of the epidemiological situation in the Sultanate during this period. (OmanvsCovid)