Oman Export Week to take Omani businesses global

Government and business are teaming up to help more local companies boost their overseas sales at Ithraa’s Oman’s Export Week (OEW19), set to take place at the Oman Convention & Exhibition Centre during October 27-31, 2019.

Held under the auspices of Ahmed al Dheeb, Under Secretary, Ministry of Commerce & Industry and focusing on SMEs, OEW19 will give Omani enterprises access to support from international and local experts with experience in over 50 countries, unlocking the chance to penetrate global markets and boost sales.

“The challenge to grow exports is a long-term one. While quick wins are great and motivating, what we’re striving for is sustained export growth. This is definitely a marathon not a sprint,” explained Ishaq al Busaidi, Ithraa’s Director General for Marketing & Media and OEW19 organiser.

“Since last year’s Export Week we’ve been impressed with the way local businesses have taken on the export challenge. The number of companies seeking export advice has increased as has the number of firms participating in Ithraa-organised international trade shows. To maintain this momentum and introduce even more of our home-grown enterprises to the international arena, we’ve organised OEW19.” Generously supported by SV Pittie Sohar Textiles and working with key partners that include ASYAD, Madayn, Credit Oman, Riyada, the Industrial Innovation Centre and the Oman Chamber of Commerce & Industry, OEW19 comprises five full-day workshops covering M-commerce, product design, packaging, logistics, digital marketing, finance and branding.

Al Busaidi goes on to discuss IMF research which shows that by 2050, emerging markets will likely dominate the majority of the world’s top 10 economies with China, India, Indonesia, Brazil and Mexico looking set to rank alongside the US and EU. He notes that economic power will continue shifting towards emerging economies and Omani businesses getting their global exporting strategy right will undoubtedly profit.

“It makes sense that local businesses will want to explore markets that will dominate the global economy 20 years from now. Indeed, Oman’s future prosperity won’t come from relying on the domestic market alone. We want to make sure local businesses of all sizes and from all sectors aren’t just trading abroad but thriving there and competing successfully with the best in the world,” explains Al Busaidi.

Nasima al Balushi, Ithraa’s Director General of Investment & Export added: “It’s vital that more local businesses expand into fast-growing markets. We have made serious inroads, particularly across the GCC and in India. We’re also looking at Africa, taking a large trade delegation in January 2020 to an Omani products trade show in Rwanda. Ithraa is here to help Omani companies take advantage of the wealth of business opportunities out there.”

Al Busaidi believes OEW19 will boost the confidence of local firms, make exporting achievable, equipping them the tools, know-how and insight needed to take their business global. “We firmly believe October’s five-day program will help Omani businesses succeed abroad,” he says.

