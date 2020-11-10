Oman expats leaving for good exempted from fines

Muscat: In line with the decisions of the Supreme Committee on Covid-19 and facilitate the foreign workforce who wish to return to their countries, the Ministry of Labor has made an announcement.

Employers and foreign workers are exempted from all fees and fines arising from work permits for non-Omani manpower, provided that they leave the Sultanate for good, starting from November 15, until December 31.

Non-Omani workers who have expired passports must visit their countries’ embassies in the Sultanate to renew their travel documents, then they should visit the Ministry of labor’s office at Muscat International Airport to complete the departure procedures, taking their travel documents, travel tickets, and PCR certificate, as well as committing to the requierments of their destination country.

Employers should update their data, whoever has any claims should provide evidence to the specialized authorities within a week from the date of publishing the data of foreign workers who are wishing to leave on the ministry’s website.