Expats in Oman can work only with licensed employer

Muscat: Leaving an expatriate to work for another person by the employer is an offense punishable by imprisonment for one month and a fine of RO1, 000, Oman’s Public Prosecution has said.

The sentence is multiplied by the number of violating employees.

Working without a permit from the concerned authorities by an expatriate or working for someone other than his licensed employer is also an offense punishable by imprisonment for one month and a fine of ROO800 with deportation from the country and denying access to the country.

 

