Oman expat wins accolade in leadership

MUSCAT, NOV 28 – Dr Geevarghese Yohannan, acclaimed industrialist and humanitarian forerunner in Oman, has been conferred with the coveted International Business Leadership Excellence Award of The Year.

The title, ‘World Education and Business Leader Award’, instituted by the World Wide Achievers in New Delhi aims at honouring individuals who have contributed to the educational and business arena that have resulted in the development of the society.

Dr Yohannan, a name popular among the education sector in Oman as well as India has been heading the MGM Group of Educational Institutions which have substantially helped make a difference in fulfilling the educational dreams of many downtrodden back home.

“World Education and Business Leader Award is conferred to Dr Yohannan for his yeoman services to the society in terms of educational upliftment, and in building a proactive society with values based on education,” the citation read.

The felicitation, held in Dubai

was attended by Mansukh K Mandaviya, Union Cabinet Minister of State for Shipping, Faggan Singh Kulaste, Union Cabinet Minister of State in the Ministry of Steel, and luminaries from the socio-cultural and business arenas.

“I’m happy to be receiving the coveted World Education and Business Leader Award for my services and I remain grateful

for the recognition. Certainly, it (receiving the award) gives more responsibility and commitment towards the society and prompts me to continue doing what I have been doing hitherto”, Dr Yohannan told the Observer.

