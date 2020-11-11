Oman Environment Forum explores future among Oman Vision 2040 priorities

Muscat: Acting in cooperation with Environment Authority, Al Roya newspaper has organized Environment Forum 2020 titled “Future of Environment Among Priorities of Oman Vision 2040”.

The forum saw a large turnout of specialists and experts in the field of environment sustainability.

The forum was opened by Dr Khalfan bin Said al Shuaili, Minister of Housing and Urban Planning. The minister said in the opening speech, “The main challenge in realizing an element of safe sustainability in Oman’s renewable renaissance is the ability to accommodate the environmental aspect in the schema of national development, notably within the parameters of Oman Vision 2040.”

Through the themes of Oman Vision 2040, and, following the directives of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik to establish the Environment Authority, the Sultanate pins hopes on efforts exerted by specialists over the past two decades to secure sufficient protection for all species of wildlife and ecosystems and to manage sources of biodiversity in a sustainable manner, the minister added.

The opening statement of the forum was delivered by Dr Abdullah bin Ali al Amri, Chairman of the Environment Authority, who laid emphasis on the environmental dimension of Oman Vision 2040. He said that this aspect constitutes the guidelines of the current and future stages and conforms with the sustainable development goals (SDGs).

Hatim bin Hamad al Taee, Secretary-General of the Environment Forum, Editor-in-Chief of Al Roya newspaper, said that the Sultanate took giant strikes in environment protection and was among the first countries to dedicate ministries and authorities for the environment. The Sultanate even worked towards safeguarding international environment and preserving global environment resources, said Al Taee. Testimony to this were international prizes set by Oman to reward parties that contribute to the conservation of environment resources, he added.

The main paper of the forum was presented by Eng Abdul Amir bin Abdul Hussain al Ajmi, External Affairs and Value Creation Director, Petroleum Development Oman, who spoke about the Sultanate’s geographic environment, ways to maintain its sustainability and initiatives to spread public awareness among individuals of society.

The first theme of the forum dealt with the future of environment within the priorities of Oman Vision 2040 and the 2030 Environmental Sustainability Goals.

The second theme, titled “Guidelines towards the implementation of national goals”. Its session included specialist discussions among environment experts. –ONA