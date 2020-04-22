Oman enters innovation age with vision and strong will

Muscat: The Research Council (TRC) has reaffirmed the “full harmony” between the Sultanate’s National Innovation Strategy (NIS) and Oman Vision 2040. It noted that political will and ongoing institutional reciprocation gave rise to many initiatives.

TRC said that its elaboration on the national research strategy stems from a vision whose motto is “Scholarly Research Leads to the Development of Intelligent Society and Capable National Cadres”. This view, which is informed by the fact that research is one of the main components of the innovation system, focuses on transforming knowledge into economic revenue.

Dr Sharifa bint Hamoud al Harthy, TRC’s Director of NIS project, said that innovation has become one of the main pillars of Oman 2040 Vision. “Based on this harmony between the NIS and Oman 2040, the Sultanate strives to book a place among top 20 countries in the Global Innovation Index 2020 and join the club of “Most Advanced countries”, said al Harthy.

Dr Sharifa pointed out that the most significant component of the National Innovation Strategy is the existence of political will, which crystallized in the Royal speech of His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tarik who commanded that research be placed on top of national priorities.

This is in addition to His Majesty the Sultan’s directives to revisit statutes and laws regulating administrative organisation, said Dr Sharifa, adding that “These are some of the most important factors that empower innovation towards the establishment of a versatile, robust economy based on knowledge and innovation”.

She pointed out that the Sultanate’s indicators in the Global Innovation Report have improved, thanks to the issuance of laws, like the Law on Foreign Director Investment, the Law on Settlement of Bankruptcy, the Privatization Law and the Law on Partnership Between Government and Private Sectors.

Dr Sharifa commended the great potential of Omani youth and their earnest quest to develop electronic apps in various spheres, notably during the current Coronavirus pandemic. –ONA