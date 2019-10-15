Oman end World Beach Games campaign without win

Oman ended their beach handball campaign without any win after slumping to defeats against Tunisia and the United States at the ANOC World Beach Games Qatar 2019.

In the first placement match, the Sultanate team lost fighting to Tunisia 2-1 (18-16, 20-21, 4-5).

In the second match, Oman went down to the United States 2-0 to finish last as 12th in the championship. After beating Oman 24-20, 25-24, the US claimed the 11th spot.

Oman thus have lost their seven matches — five in the group stage and two placement matches — at Doha’s Al Gharafa, the Games venue.

Early on, Denmark’s men surprisingly lost to Spain in the biggest upset of the day. Spain were generally unfancied; they had lost their last three games, they only managed to beat Uruguay and Tunisia in the pool games, and Denmark thrashed them 2-0 in their last encounter.

In the last men’s match of the day, Qatar, cheered on by a packed-out Central Court, pushed past Australia 24-17, 24-10, continuing an unbeaten record on home sand at Al Gharafa and setting up a mighty clash with Brazil’s men tomorrow evening, who needed three sets to move past Croatia to the business end of the tournament.

