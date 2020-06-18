Oman Embassy in Abu Dhabi issues statement on border incident

The Embassy of the Sultanate in Abu Dhabi said that it has followed-up with great regret that the Omani citizen came under fire in the border area between the Sultanate and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), which led to his death on Tuesday evening, June 16, 2020.

The embassy said it regrets what the citizen was exposed to.

The embassy confirmed that it has been following-up all the details and circumstances of the accident since it took place with the relevant authorities in the United Arab Emirates, and those of the Omani citizen.