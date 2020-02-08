Oman Embassy following-up virus situation in Thailand

Muscat: Oman’s Embassy of the Sultanate in Thailand said it is following the situation of the coronavirus in the Kingdom and the measures taken in this regard.

The total number of confirmed cases in Thailand is 25, mostly from China, including local cases unrelated to travel to the areas affected. Nine of the affected people have recovered after treatment while 16 are still in the hospital. A total of 615 people under observation.

The embassy asked Omani citizens to take caution and adhere to health instructions and precautionary measures such as wearing masks and avoiding crowded places.

Thailand’s public health ministry reported seven new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday, including three Thais and four Chinese.

The new cases brought the total reported in the country to 32.