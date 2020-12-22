Oman embassy clarifies on visa-free entry for Egypt nationals

Muscat: Oman’s Embassy in Cairo has issued a clarification on visa-free entry to the Sultanate for a period of 10 days for Egypt nationals.

The embassy stated that they must have one of the visas from countries (the United States of America, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, the countries of the Schengen agreement, Japan) or those who have valid residency in the GCC countries with one of the specified professions.

It added that they have month-long health insurance that includes Covid 19, a hotel reservation, and a return ticket, and whoever wishes to visit for more than 10 days must obtain a visa guaranteed by one of the tourism companies in the Sultanate.