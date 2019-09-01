Oman e-commerce conference from September 16

Muscat: Oman E-commerce Conference will kick off on September 16 at Oman Convention and Exhibition Center. The two-day conference is organized by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, in coordination with Inovexic.

The conference will review the major growth data that contributed to the development of e-commerce and digital transformation in the world. The attendees will be able to identify the most important considerations and steps to be taken by government institutions and companies operating in this field in order to achieve sustainable economic growth, maximize profitability and focus on how to harness and realize the untapped potential of using digital commerce as a key pillar of a strategy to manage their businesses’ interests and achieve their goals.

The conference will also address the most effective options for easy online business while attracting investments to the region and presenting Oman as a large and promising investment destination in the field of e-commerce.

Mohsen bin Khamis al-Balushi, Advisor at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Head of the Organizing Committee of the conference, said that due to the economic and development dimension of the conference, the ministry, in coordination and cooperation with all relevant authorities in the private and government sectors, seeks to maximize the benefits of the Oman e-Commerce Conference, by expanding the understanding of the culture of e-commerce among the society in terms of its laws and legislations, the rights and duties of its customers, areas of work and opportunities for beneficiary parties, especially young entrepreneurs and small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

He said that there are great initiatives and projects that have been launched and developed by young Omani entrepreneurs and SMEs owners in the field of e-commerce that deserve to be highlighted.

He pointed out that the exhibition will witness the presence and participation of a number of executives and decision-makers in the field of e-commerce and more than fifty speakers in the same field from across the Middle East and Europe, as well as fifty exhibitors.