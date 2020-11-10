Oman, Dutch trade meeting held

MUSCAT: The first investment and trade meeting 2020 between the Sultanate and Kingdom of the Netherlands was held on Monday under the patronage of Aseela bint Salem al Samsami.

The virtual meeting included Omani and Dutch companies.

The meeting discussed many trade and economic topics, such as cooperation in the fields of agriculture, fish, logistics, machinery, pest control, and other related fields.

During the meeting, representatives of the Omani and Dutch companies exchanged talks on joint cooperation and reviewed activities of their companies. Both sides expressed keenness to intensify trade exchange and create investment opportunities.

The meeting was attended by Shaikh Dr Abdullah bin Salem al Harthy, Sultanate’s ambassador to The Hague, Laetitia van Asch, ambassador of the Kingdom of the Netherlands to the Sultanate, Redha bin Juma al Salih, Chairman of Oman Chamber of Commerce and Industry (OCCI), and Salim Rabbani, Chairman of the Netherlands – Middle East Business Council. It was also attended by CEOs and officials of Omani and Dutch companies, as well as representatives of the government sector. — ONA

Related