Oman drawn with Qatar in Asian World Cup qualification

MUSCAT, July 17 – Gulf Cup champions Oman were handed a tough challenge when they were drawn against Asian champions Qatar in Group E of AFC Asian Qualifiers draw for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022 Preliminary Competition and AFC Asian Cup China 2023, on Wednesday. Other teams in the group are India, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The draw was held at the AFC Headquarters in Kuala Lumpur. This was also the draw for the preliminary joint qualification Round 2 for the AFC Asian Cup, China 2023.

The 40 nations were drawn into eight groups of five teams and compete in a double round-robin format, with matches to be held from September 5, 2019 to June 9, 2020. The countries were seeded according to the June 14, 2019 Fifa world ranking.

The Sultanate’s Red Warriors are gearing up for the challenge with an overseas camp in Germany from July 15 to August 6.

In his first training session with the national players, new coach Erwin Koeman will get a close session with the players ahead of the long campaign ahead.

Oman had done well in the recent past when they reached their first ever knock-out stage in the AFC Asian Cup 2019 in the UAE under coaching great Pim Verbeek.

Koeman, who also follows Dutch school of football like his predecessor, is expecting to focus on fitness aspect of the players as the Red Warriors prepare for the big competitions.

“We need to improve on certain areas so that we build a competent squad that can take on any top team in the world,” Koeman told the Observer.

The Dutchman also noticed that Oman have talented young players but many not on their best fitness levels.

“I have already talked to the Oman Football Association on this aspect and we will make a good programme to settle these issues and give such players a great chance to represent the national team,” the Dutchman said.

EXCITING COMPETITION

In Kuala Lumpur, the draw, conducted by Fifa Director of Competitions Christian Unger and Australian legend Tim Cahill, saw Asia’s top ranked Iran pooled in Group C alongside Iraq, Bahrain, Hong Kong and Cambodia.

Iran will be aiming for a third consecutive appearance in the 2022 World Cup, having narrowly missed on qualifying for the knockout stage in Russia 2018.

Japan, Asia’s best performers in the 2018 Fifa World Cup where they were defeated by Belgium in the Round of 16, were drawn in Group F with Kyrgyz Republic, Tajikistan, Myanmar and Mongolia.

Korea Republic, who have appeared in every edition of the Fifa World Cup Finals since 1986, will have Lebanon, DPR Korea, Turkmenistan and Sri Lanka in Group H.

Saudi Arabia will face Uzbekistan, Palestine, Yemen and Singapore in Group D.

Australia will go up against Jordan, Chinese Taipei, Kuwait and Nepal in Group B.

Asian Cup 2023 hosts China will have to move past Syria, Philippines, Maldives and Guam in Group A as they bid for a second appearance in the Fifa World Cup Finals.

In Group G, Asean countries Vietnam, Thailand, Malaysia and Indonesia were all drawn together, with the United Arab Emirates completing the cast.

The eight group winners and four best runners-up will advance to the AFC Asian Cup China 2023 Finals and the final round of qualifying for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022.

However, should Qatar win their group, the seven other group winners and five best second-placed sides will advance to the final round of qualifying for the 2022 Fifa

World Cup.

The next best 24 teams from the second round of the joint qualifiers will compete in a separate competition for the remaining 12 slots in the 24-team AFC Asian Cup China 2023.

India’s head coach Igor Stimac labelled the draw as “a very tough challenge.”

“It will be an enormous challenge for your young team. We have been drawn into a very tough group,” Stimac stated.

AFC General Secretary Dato Windsor John said the “focus of world is clearly on Asia.”

“The day marks the beginning of an exciting journey for Asia’s top 40 teams. The top 12 teams qualify automatically for the AFC Asian Cup China 2023, and they will move closer to qualification for the Fifa World Cup Qatar 2022,” he said. “It’s fitting that Asia kicked-off this qualification as we will host World Cup finals for only the second time.”

