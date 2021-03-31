Oman discusses Covid vaccine imports with Russia

Muscat: Dr. Ahmed Mohammed al Saeedi, Minister of Health on Wednesday received in his office Dmitry Dogadkin, Ambassador of the Russian Federation to the Sultanate.

The meeting exchanged cordial conversations and addressed aspects of cooperation between the two friendly countries in the field of health. In addition, the developments of the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccine manufacturing, and imports were addressed during the meeting.

The meeting further underlined mechanisms to deal with the developments of COVID-19 worldwide and the international efforts exerted in combating the disease.

His Excellency the Russian Ambassador commended the Sultanate’s efforts and the progress made in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.